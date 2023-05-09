Rio De Janeiro To Host G20 Summit In 2024

"Rio will host the G20 heads of state summit next year."

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will host the Group of Twenty (G20) heads of state summit in 2024, Rio state governor Claudio Castro announced.

On his official Twitter account, the governor said that "it's official! Rio will host the G20 heads of state summit next year. The twenty largest world economic powers will gather, plus ten other nations that will be invited, for a total of thirty."

The G20 summit is scheduled for November 2024, when Brazil will chair the group by assuming the presidency in December this year. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

Claudio Castro also said that "all this is being made possible thanks to the commitment and efforts we are making to promote Rio de Janeiro in the world. This meeting is a milestone in our history."

O evento irá acontecer em novembro de 2024.



Vamos comemorar! O mundo com os olhos voltados para o RJ! ✨ — Cláudio Castro (@claudiocastroRJ) May 9, 2023

The event will take place in November 2024. Let's celebrate! The world with its eyes on RJ!

The city's mayor, Eduardo Paes, welcomed the choice of Rio de Janeiro and thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who "would do anything to help Rio!"

The G20 is made up of Brazil, India, the U.S., China, Germany, Russia, the UK, France, Japan, Italy, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, Mexico, Türkiye, and the European Union.