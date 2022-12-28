Fernandez-Kirchner Denounces Proscription Campaign Against Her

On Dec. 6, a court sentenced the Argentine Vice President to six years in prison and disqualification from holding public office.

On Tuesday, Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner assured that her decision not to run as a candidate in the 2023 presidential elections is the consequence of a campaign perpetrated by elites to politically outlaw her and Peronism.

“It is neither resignation nor self-exclusion. It is proscription”, she said during the inauguration of the Diego Armando Maradona Sports Center in Avellaneda.

"This proscription procedure is not new," Fernandez-Kirchner said, explaining that the judicial system, which is controlled by the economic elites and is known as "the Judicial Party", began the persecution against her as soon as she finished her presidential term in 2015.

On Dec. 6, a court sentenced the Argentine Vice President to six years in prison and disqualification from holding public office. The judicial process against her lasted was surrounded by various scandals for partiality. Currently, however, the ruling is on appeal.

��️ @CFKArgentina desde Avellaneda:



�� "Una democracia manejada por un Estado paralelo no es justo".



�� "Hay que movilizar al país bajo una consigna: Argentina y democracia sin mafias".



�� [VIVO] https://t.co/9fxDe5JViU pic.twitter.com/CxGKUJtbiJ — C5N (@C5N) December 27, 2022

The tweet reads, "Live from Avellaneda: 'Is a country sustainable with these parameters of justice? We have to go out and talk to people and make contact with reality.' 'When we were young, nobody told us what to do.'"

To confront the onslaught of the Argentine right, Fernandez-Kirchner called on the leaders and militants of the "Front of All" to work with grassroots organizations and movements.

“People are eager to know. Let's not keep looking at the sky and waiting for someone to magically tell us what to do," she said.

Fernandez-Kirchner stressed that the activation of society is a permanent task in a country where the economic oligarchies do not allow the consolidation of the rule of law.

Finally, she called to organize a large demonstration on March 24, 2023, the 40th anniversary of the return to democracy in Argentina

“This date is very important. We have to mobilize everyone with a slogan: 'Argentina and democracy without mafias.' We deserve it."

