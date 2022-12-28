Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo Find Grandson 132

The discovery of grandson 132 comes only six days after that of grandson 131.

The humanitarian organization Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo in Argentina announced today having found the whereabouts of Juan José Morales, son of Mercedes del Valle Morales, who disappeared during the last civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Celebrating "the resolution of a new case, which renews hopes for this path of truth, memory, justice and identity," the institution said, "We hope that 2023 will welcome us with many more encounters."

The organization said on its web portal, "This morning the federal court Nº1 of Tucumán confirmed to grandson 132 that he is not the son of the family that raised him as their own in Tucumán, owners of a farm where his mother, Mercedes del Valle Morales, detained in 1976, worked."

According to the organization, after learning of his maternal affiliation, the grandson left his genetic profile to the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) so that his mother's remains could be found. Subsequently, the team identified the remains of Mercedes del Valle Morales in the North Tucumán Cemetery.

�� El mejor fin de año que pudimos conseguir.

��Compartimos algunos de los momentos más felices de esta tarde, en la conferencia de prensa por la restitución del #nieto132 que se conectó para participar desde Tucumán.

♥️ Bienvenido ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dg3BGdHkdF — Abuelas Plaza Mayo (@abuelasdifusion) December 28, 2022

The best end of the year we could get. We share some of the happiest moments of this afternoon, at the press conference for the restitution of grandson 132 who connected to participate from Tucumán.

Regarding the father, the EAAF said that "this morning the Federal Court of Tucumán informed the young man that he is not the son of the person who raised him and confirmed that he was indeed a victim of robbery, cover-up and identity substitution in the context of State terrorism."

The case will remain open to continue the investigation into the father, the EAAF said, urging that any data or information about Mercedes del Valle Morales and her former partner be provided.

Last week, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo found grandson 131 after more than two and a half years without a new discovery. He was the son of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, kidnapped in 1977 during the dictatorship. The finding of grandson 130 took place in June 2019.