Buenos Aires Streets Full of Joy to Receive the Argentine Team

On Tuesday, thousands of fans overflow the streets of Buenos Aires to receive the players of the Argentine team who return after consecrating themselves as "World Champions" in Qatar 2022.

Their caravan left amid an explosion of joy, tears, and songs from citizens who camped on the outskirts of the Argentine Football Association's stadium, in the Buenos Aires province.

Initially, it was expected that their bus would start its way along General Paz avenue, continue along Lugones avenue, and arrive at the Obelisk on 9 de Julio avenue.

Subsequently, however, the Argentine team announced that the bus would change course to avoid the Obelisk due to the crowd of thousands of people in that place. This decision caused widespread confusion in the streets.

Todos creían que era la mamá de Messi, pero no. La de ese abrazo hermoso es Antonia, la cocinera de la Selección Argentina����. pic.twitter.com/bLWOVfeaIz — Actual Fútbol (@ActualFutbol) December 20, 2022

The tweet reads, "Everyone believed she was Messi's mom but she is not. She who gives that beautiful hug is Antonia, the Argentine National Team's cook.

"The footballers will come to greet the fans from the highway May 25 and July 9, according to the circuit arranged by the security agencies. It is estimated that the presence of the team will be from 12:30 in said area", the Argentine team tweeted.

So far, it has not yet confirmed whether the players of the Argentine national team will visit the Pink House, the seat of government, to meet with President Alberto Fernandez.

"It is not ruled out. It depends a lot on the times of the caravan," the EFE agency reported, recalling that the Buenos Aires streets are currently chaotic due to the presence of thousands of people on the avenues through which the bus carrying the Argentine team could travel.