Rescue Operation at Nepal Plane Crash Site Suspended

On Monday, Nepalese authorities halted the search and rescue operation due to the rugged terrain after recovering one more body and the black boxes earlier in the day.

Brigadier General Krishna Prasad Bhandari, spokesman for the Nepal Army, said, "We have concluded the rescue operation for today," and added that "the recovery of another body, flight data recorder and flight voice recorder is our achievement today."

By Monday afternoon, 69 bodies had been recovered, and 41 victims had been identified, according to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

According to a local official, the 69th body was found in the Seti River. Tek Bahadur KC, Kaski district director, said the rescue would continue on Tuesday.

.#Nepali emergency workers have found the black box from a Yeti Airlines plane that crashed with 68 passengers and four crew members onboard, ANI reported, citing an airport official.#nepal #planecrashnepal pic.twitter.com/CdXzZnSBjL — Beijing Daily (@DailyBeijing) January 16, 2023

A forensic team is working at the crash site and an MI 17 helicopter has been arranged to transfer the bodies to Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital.

Yeti Airlines' ATR 72 aircraft crashed Sunday minutes before landing in the Seti River Gorge near the city of Pokhara. It flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to Nepal's civil aviation agency, Sunday's tragedy is the 104th accident in Nepalese skies and the third in a number of casualties. In July and September 1992, Thai Airways and Pakistan International Airlines planes suffered crashes that killed 113 and 167 people, respectively.