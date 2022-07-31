Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Reported in Nepal

The earthquake becomes the third recorded in the month of July and the largest magnitude since July 2020.

Nepal's Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (Nemrc) reported Sunday the occurrence of an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 about 147 kilometers east-southeast of Kathmandu, its capital.

The Nemrc detailed that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the vicinity of the district of Khotang, and traveled from 65 km northwest of Dharan to 26 km west of Bhojpur, localities located in Nepalese territory.

Due to its dimensions, local media detailed that it was felt by millions of people in that Asian nation and in India, within a radius of 300 kilometers, although no damage to people has been reported as a consequence of the quake.

The earthquake was located at 27.14 degrees north latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude, and is the third earthquake recorded in the country in July.

Previously, two other earthquakes were detected, one of 4.7 and the other of 4.1, without severe consequences to infrastructure and human beings; while the last telluric movement of magnitude 6.0 compiled in the country, dates from July 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, in April 2015, an earthquake of 7.8 shook Nepal, leaving more than 8,700 dead and destroying half a million houses, in addition to moving Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, three centimeters to the southwest, according to a study by the National Institute of Cartography and Geology of China.