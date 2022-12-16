Putin, Modi Discuss Russia-India Cooperation Over Phone

Putin and Modi expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed prospects for practical cooperation in mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Modi expressed "satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation that has been developing on the basis of the Russian-Indian privileged strategic partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also noted the importance of maintaining close coordination on international platforms, including the Group of Twenty and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At Modi's request, Putin briefed him on Russia's policy regarding Ukraine.

Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward regarding the Ukraine crisis, according to a statement on his official website.