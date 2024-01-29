Republicans Seek Impeachment Against US Immigration Secretary

In the event of removal, Mayorkas would be the first member of the U.S. government, excluding presidents, to face such punishment in almost 150 years.

On Sunday, the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives announced the charges they will use to bring impeachment proceedings against the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, whom they accuse of endangering the country's security with the entry of undocumented migrants.

The Republicans accused Mayorkas of two charges: one for refusal to comply with the law by not handling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border properly; and another for violation of public trust.

"Alejandro N. Mayorkas has systematically and deliberately refused to comply with immigration laws, has failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, has compromised public safety, and has violated the rule of law and the separation of powers in the Constitution, to the manifest detriment of the people of the U.S.," the Republicans argued.

Once the charges were made public, both congressional Democrats and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) criticized the Republicans, stating that their decision is politically motivated and lacks constitutional basis.

Texas authorities intend to install barbed wire fences along the entire length of the state’s border with Mexico - that’s more than 3 thousand km



Feds would need "a lot of wire cutters" to cut all the razor wire, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said.



A few months ago , about 3… pic.twitter.com/n2dk8xbEAZ — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 29, 2024

Legislator Bennie G. Thompson, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, claimed that Republicans want to "score political points" with this proceeding. The DHS responded with a memorandum stating that Republicans do not want to "solve the problem" but rather want to "campaign" with it.

Former President Donald Trump is using the situation at the border to attack Biden in an attempt to undermine his support for the upcoming November presidential elections.

In October last year, Biden urged Congress to approve a funding package that includes US$6 billion for the border, as well as assistance for Israel and Ukraine. However, Republicans have refused to approve these funds unless the asylum system is changed first.

A group of Republican and Democratic senators reached an agreement on a border reinforcement bill, which Biden has expressed willingness to sign. However, Trump has called on his supporters in Congress to oppose any kind of deal with the Democrats.

On Tuesday, the House Homeland Security Committee will meet to review, edit, and debate the charges against Mayorkas. Once they reach an agreement on the wording, a vote in the committee could follow.

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele on House GOP Mayorkas impeachment:



“Understand fundamentally: this is a stunt. This is not about anything Mayorkas has done.



“Yet again, impeachment is being used as a political cudgel against opponents of the Republicans that they disagree with” pic.twitter.com/xB0BF583lz — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 28, 2024

If the committee endorses the charges against Mayorkas, they will be voted on in the House of Representatives to decide whether impeachment proceedings will be initiated. Approval requires a simple majority, which could be feasible since Republicans control the House.

If the proposal advances in the House, the Senate would be responsible for conducting the impeachment trial. However, two-thirds of Senate votes would be needed to convict Mayorkas, which seems unlikely as Democrats hold the majority in the Upper Chamber.

In the event of removal, Mayorkas would be the first member of the U.S. government, excluding presidents, to face such punishment in almost 150 years.

Only once in U.S. history was a cabinet secretary removed: William Belknap, Secretary of War under President Ulysses Grant, in 1876, for corruption related to government contracts.