Haiti: Migrants Arrive at North Coast in Central Cuba

Milaxy Yanet Sánchez, vice governor of Villa Clara, Odelvis Luis Vásquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Caibarién and Dr. Juan José Pulido, provincial director of Public Health, among other leaders of the territory, arrived at the place of the rescue.

On Sunday, a group of 38 Haitian emigrants landed on the coast of the municipality of Caibarién, 50 kilometers from this city in central Cuba.

The migrants, including three children and five women, arrived this Sunday at Cayo Santa María along the shore of the Los Farallones hotel, which belongs to the hotel network of the tourist complex of the northern key in the Cuban province of Villa Clara.

The prevailing bad weather made it impossible to navigate the boat in which they were heading to the United States. The health authorities of the territory immediately proceeded to provide them with medical attention and humanitarian aid, as established by international regulations.

Pudimos conocer que por un punto de la Cayería Norte de Caibarién #VillaClara,recalo una embarcación propulsada por velas procedente de #Haití con 33 hombres, 5 mujeres y un niño

pic.twitter.com/8ofFDGfC9P — Gobierno Provincial del Poder Popular Villa Clara (@portal_villa) January 22, 2024

The tweet reads, "We were able to learn that a sail-powered boat from Haiti with 33 men, 5 women and a child came ashore at a point in the North Cays of Caibarién Villa Clara. Immediately the protocols established to receive them were activated."

Iván Medina Bravo, head of operations of the Red Cross in Villa Clara told the press that, after complying with the protocols established in these cases, the group of Haitian emigrants was transferred to the Willian Darias Semi-boarding School in Santa Clara. They are receiving the necessary care, in accordance with Cuba's humanist and solidarity vocation.

He stressed that Cuban authorities are in contact with the Haitian government, in order to ensure the safe and voluntary return of these people to their country, in accordance with international commitments on migration, to which Cuba is a party.

At the end of May 2022, 842 Haitian migrants arrived at the coasts of this municipality, a situation that was repeated a few days later, in June, when another 178 people arrived, who were immediately attended to by the authorities of the territory.