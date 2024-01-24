Donald Trump To Win New Hampshire Republican Primary

"This race is far from over. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," Haley said.

On Tuesday night, U.S. media organizations projected that Former President Donald Trump has defeated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Trump garnered 54 percent of the vote in the northeastern state, compared with 45 percent for Haley, according to the tally count by the Associated Press as of 8 p.m. Eastern time.

After a 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid on Sunday, leaving Haley as the only Republican challenger to Trump.

New Hampshire's latest results cemented Trump's front-runner status in the Republican race, with Haley under greater pressure to prove to voters that she remains a viable alternative.

���� 'We are going to win this, we have no choice' - Former US President Donald Trump delivered a combative victory speech in New Hampshire after winning the first in the nation primary by a 54.6 percent vote. pic.twitter.com/8ne8cJvkEU — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 24, 2024

"New Hampshire is first primary in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," said Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources in winning New Hampshire

On the Democratic side, Biden is projected to win New Hampshire's Democratic primary as a write-in candidate. His name was not on the ballot, and the primary will not award delegates because of disagreements between the Democratic National Committee and the New Hampshire state.

The Democratic Party's first official primary will take place in South Carolina on Feb. 3, while the Republican primary on Feb. 24 in the state.