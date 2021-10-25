Relatives of the Victims of Senkata and Sacaba Reach La Paz

They request that Jeanine Añez and her high-ranking officials be criminally prosecuted for their involvement in the killings that took place in the Alto City in 2019.

After walking 192 km for 6 days, the victims of the 2019 Sacaba and Senkata massacres reached La Paz city on Monday to raise awareness about the crimes committed by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

On Oct. 19, they left the Oruro department to present to Bolivia's President Luis Arce a document with 26 requests, among which is the delivery of health insurance, scholarships, and jobs for the victims' relatives.

Apart from the foregoing, they request that Añez and her high-ranking officials be criminally prosecuted for their involvement in the killings that occurred in the Alto City in 2019.

The Citizen Safety Deputy Minister Endes Palencia met the citizens when they arrived at the government headquarters, where Justice Deputy Minister Cesar Siles announced the Arce administration is working on new legislation which will enable broader reparation for the victims.

One of the main concerns of the citizens is that Añez, who is currently in prison, is not being duly prosecuted for the crimes committed during her administration.

In August 2021, the Independent Experts Interdisciplinary Group (GIEI) stated that her regime was responsible for the violence that was unleashed against citizens who supported the constitutional government led by the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

After the forced resignation of former President Evo Morales, workers, peasants and students took to the streets in protest against the U.S.-backed interim government. Between Nov. 15 and 19, 2019, at least 27 people died in clashes with the Police and the Military in El Alto city. Añez’s Supreme Decree 4078 was the instrument that paved the way to State terrorism.

