News > Latin America

Social Organizations to Fight Destabilizing Actions in Bolivia

  • President Luis Arce (C) and social leaders, La Paz, Oct. 18, 2021.

    President Luis Arce (C) and social leaders, La Paz, Oct. 18, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @LuchoXBolivia

Published 19 October 2021
Opinion

For weeks now, far right-organizations have been calling for a "Civic Strike" against the Arce administration and its anti-money laundering law.

On Monday, the Unity Pact and the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) stood behind President Luis Arce, declared themselves in "State of Emergency," and vowed to fight against the far-right destabilizing actions.

The Bolivian president and his Vice-President David Choquehuanca denounced that the Santa Cruz-based political and economic elites seek to create conditions to justify a new coup.

The Bolivian Indigenous Women Farmers Confederacy Secretary Flora Aguilar praised the Arce administration's efforts to restore economic growth, social stability.

Besides thanking the endorsements to his administration, Arce highlighted that those evidence the broad citizen support that allowed him to become president in 2020 and promised to continue in the fight to end poverty once and for all.

For weeks now, far right-organizations have been calling for a "Civic Strike" against the Arce administration and its anti-money laundering law. Similar to what happened in the 2019 coup against Evo Morales, the strike promoters are the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee (CCPSC) and politicians such as Luis Camacho and Carlos Mesa.

On Oct 11, the Bolivian right tried to carry out its first "Civic Strike" but failed miserably. Everyday activities in the country remaining as usual and social organizations came out to defend the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

On Tuesday, the families of victims the Sacaba and Senkata massacres departed from the Oruro department towards La Paz to demand punishment for those who led the 2019 coup.

Far-right Coup Union Democracy

People

Luis Arce David Choquehuanca Flora Aguilar Luis Fernando Camacho Carlos Mesa Evo Morales

La Razon - Los Tiempos - Nodal
by teleSUR/ ar-JF
