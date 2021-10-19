Social Organizations to Fight Destabilizing Actions in Bolivia

For weeks now, far right-organizations have been calling for a "Civic Strike" against the Arce administration and its anti-money laundering law.

On Monday, the Unity Pact and the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) stood behind President Luis Arce, declared themselves in "State of Emergency," and vowed to fight against the far-right destabilizing actions.

The Bolivian president and his Vice-President David Choquehuanca denounced that the Santa Cruz-based political and economic elites seek to create conditions to justify a new coup.

The Bolivian Indigenous Women Farmers Confederacy Secretary Flora Aguilar praised the Arce administration's efforts to restore economic growth, social stability.

Besides thanking the endorsements to his administration, Arce highlighted that those evidence the broad citizen support that allowed him to become president in 2020 and promised to continue in the fight to end poverty once and for all.

“The USA wants to turn Indigenous people against our government (the Plurinational State of Bolivia),” Flora Aguilar said. “NGOs use the language of defending Mother Earth while turning Indigenous people against each other.” pic.twitter.com/Eex9pmP6Eo — Nick Estes (@nickwestes) October 11, 2021

Similar to what happened in the 2019 coup against Evo Morales, the strike promoters are the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee (CCPSC) and politicians such as Luis Camacho and Carlos Mesa.

On Oct 11, the Bolivian right tried to carry out its first "Civic Strike" but failed miserably. Everyday activities in the country remaining as usual and social organizations came out to defend the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

On Tuesday, the families of victims the Sacaba and Senkata massacres departed from the Oruro department towards La Paz to demand punishment for those who led the 2019 coup.

