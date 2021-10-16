Bolivia: Top Court Ratifies the Occurrence of a Coup in 2019

The judicial decision will be part of criminal files against coup leader Jeanine Añez on breaches of the Constitution and duties grounds.

Bolivia's Justice Minister Ivan Lima welcomed a Constitutional Court's rule (TCP) ratifying the occurrence of a coup lead by the far-right representative Jeanine Añez in 2019.

He explained that the sentence was "powerful" as it reinforced the principle that the ipso facto succession only proceeds between the president and vice president.

Since Añez did not lawfully hold these posts, the judicial decision will be part of the criminal files initiated against her on breaches of the Constitution and duties grounds.

The ruling also analyzed the resignations of senators and lawmakers amid the coup. The judges determined that those who exercised the positions of the first and second vice presidencies of the Upper and Lower chambers could not assume the presidency either.

370,000 doses of SputnikV second component arrived today in Bolivia���� for the country's vaccination program pic.twitter.com/Dd8jbCFCIF — ����Πολ Νάβεν���� (@Astronaveen7) September 19, 2021

"The TCP resolution is final and does not admit any appeal. No instance can review it. Añez's self-proclamation was a flagrant violation of article 169 of the Constitution," Lima said.

"With this sentence, we hope that justice will act soon and that we will have, as soon as possible this year, a sentence within the framework of due process," he added.

Añez, who is in preventive prison, faces charges for the approval of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan without a Parliament's review, repressing freedom of expression, and a responsibilities trial for the Sacaba and Senkata massacres.