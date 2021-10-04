Bolivia: Añez's Pre-Trial Detention Extended By Five Months

At least 37 Bolivians were killed by gunfire, 800 people were injured, and over 1,000 citizens were unjustly detained during the Jeanine Añez regime .

On Saturday, Bolivia’s Tenth Criminal Investigation Court extended by five months the pre-trial detention of the 2019 coup leader Jeanine Añez, Ex-Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra, and Ex-Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman. Imprisoned since March, these right-wing politicians face charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy.

“The Tenth Court has extended the investigation into the coup d'état since many of the witnesses are pending to declare,” said former lawmaker Lidia Patty, who denounced Añez before Justice, said.

While Patty’s lawyer Marcelo Valdez confirmed that he would appeal for further extension of the pre-trial detention in the next 72 hours, Añez’s daughter Carolina Ribera claimed that the Bolivian justice system keeps her mother in prison without evidence.

The facts, however, show otherwise. On July 23, the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) delivered to Bolivia’s President Luis Arce a report on human rights violations during the Añez regime.

The report confirmed that at least 37 Bolivians were killed by gunfire, 800 people were injured, and over 1,000 citizens were unjustly detained during the mass protests in support of elected President Evo Morales. Police officers also committed sexual violence against female detainees, many of whom were brutally beaten.

"Politicians linked to these events distort the processes with political statements in the media to seek impunity", Justice Minister Ivan Lima denounced. The Attorney’s General Office also summoned to declare Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho on Oct. 7.

Besides being accused of crimes against humanity, Añez is investigated for contracting an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan without the lawmakers’ approval and the fraudulent extension of the private concession of the Commerce Registry Service.