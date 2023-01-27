Relatives Of Students Missed In Ayotzinapa Demand Justice

Carrying posters with the faces of the missing students, protesters walked from the Independence Angel to the Hemicycle of Mexico City.

On Thursday, relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in the Ayotzinapa town took to the streets of Mexico City to demand expedite investigations into the case.

Carrying posters with the faces of the missing students, protesters walked from the Independence Angel to the Hemicycle along with representatives of the Mexico City Human Rights Commission (CDHCM).

"The demand for justice and truth for the victims remains firm and is nourished by the admirable resistance and strength with which families challenge the relentless passage of time," said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On the night of Sept. 26, 2014, forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School in Iguala city disappeared while they were organizing their departure to Mexico City, where they were supposed to participate in a demonstration. Authorities presume that the Warriors United criminal gang may have killed them with the help of corrupt officials.

Relatives & friends of Ricardo Arturo Lagunes Gasca & Antonio Díaz Valencia, gather at the Roundabout of the Disappeared in Mexico City to demand they be found alive! "Alive they were taken away, alive we want them back!"��:Mariana Elizabeth Gutierrez #todosxricardoyantonio pic.twitter.com/a2g17byPSW — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) January 24, 2023

“This year should be defined for the resolution of the case. Investigations into it have advanced very slowly, but we hope that there is some new information that helps to discover the truth,” said protester Cristina Bautista, the mother of one of the disappeared students. On Wednesday, Mexico’s Transparency and Access to Information Institute (INAI) ordered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to disclose a file shared in 2021 by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris about the case. According to INAI, such a file comprises the transcripts of phone calls made by U.S. authorities to members of the Warriors United group. "We cannot give up our fight until we have full proof of our children's whereabouts. It would be painful for us to know they are dead. However, if that is the case, we will be able to go home and live our mourning peacefully,” demonstrators stated.