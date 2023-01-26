OAS is Silent on Brutal Violence Against Peruvians: AMLO

The Mexican president made it clear that the United States and its allies tend to defend "democracy" only when it suits them.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) questioned the silence of the United Nations, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Parliament (EP) in the face of the crisis in Peru.

“The UN and the OAS, where were they? Where are they now with what is happening in Peru? Where are they? Where are the European Union legislators? Enough of pretending and acting falsely. We no longer want a farce”, he said.

These statements made reference to the elusive stance that international institutions have maintained in the face of the repression that President Dina Boluarte has deployed against thousands of Peruvians, leaving over 60 citizens dead since she took power on Dec. 7, 2022.

On that date, Congress accused President Pedro Castillo of subversion and replaced him with his vice president Boluarte.

The tweet reads," Peru: Here is the immaculate police at downtown Lima yesterday."

"And we return to the same thing. They do not see, they do not hear, they do not speak. They are like vases and remain as decorations. These institutions require a radical renovation in terms of their functions," the Mexican President emphasized.

AMLO also recalled the role that the U.S.-controlled international institutions played when the Bolivian far-right carried out a coup against President Evo Morales in 2019.

“Why the silence of the OAS in the face of Peru? Why? When that happened in Bolivia, its commissions and officials were on the ground declaring that the elections had been fraudulent," AMLO said about the supposed defense of "democracy" that Washington and its allies usually do when it suits them.

#Perú:

- No son enfrentamientos, es represión.

- No son terroristas, son manifestantes, indígenas e estudiantes.

- No son fallecimientos, son ejecuciones estatales.

- No son golpistas, son ciudadanos exigiendo elegir a un gobierno democrático y construir una salida constituyente. pic.twitter.com/zPHInqF0Mr — Paulo Abrāo (@PauloAbrao) January 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peru: - These are not confrontations, it is repression - They are not terrorists, they are protesters, Indigenous people, and students - These are not deaths, they are State executions - They are not coup leaders, they are citizens demanding to elect a democratic government and a constituent assembly."

"Now, they don't say anything about Peru," he added to highlight the double standard of the so-called multilateral organizations.

AMLO mentioned that the Boluarte regime responds to criticism by describing it as "unacceptable interference" in internal affairs. With this argument, her government withdrew the Peruvian ambassador to Honduras and expelled the Mexican ambassador to Peru.

“They think that this is how they will solve the problem,” said Lopez Obrador, who granted former President Castillo's family political asylum in Dec. 2022.

On Thursday, documentary filmmaker Alex Anfruns denounced that the police injured four journalists linked to the Peruvian Photojournalist Association, the WaykaPeru outlet, and the international agencies Reuters and AFP.

“Journalists are being used as target shooting by the Peruvian Police, which responds to the orders of the Boluarte dictatorship. Stop the repression!,” he demanded.