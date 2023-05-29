Recent Incidents of Violence in India’s Manipur Kill 5

"...the ongoing interethnic conflict has resulted in the loss of a minimum of 80 lives..."

On Monday, several fatalities and injuries were reported in the incidents of violence that occurred in the northeastern state of Manipur, India. Among the casualties were a police officer and a minimum of five additional individuals, while a total of 12 others sustained injuries.

On Sunday, a commotion of violent activities ensued in various regions of the state, accompanied by instances of deliberate setting ablaze in the Serou and Sugnu vicinities.

According to local media earlier this month, a significant outbreak of violence occurred in the state as a result of a tribal protest demonstration regarding the proposed inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status category.

As per the report of NDTV, a television news channel headquartered in New Delhi, the ongoing interethnic conflict has resulted in the loss of a minimum of 80 lives. Almost 300 individuals sustained injuries, while approximately 1,700 dwellings were destroyed by the fire.

According to reports, authorities took action to address the situation, implementing a curfew. However, the incidents occurred during a temporary suspension of this measure.

The violence started before the scheduled four-day visit of Amit Shah, India's federal Minister of Home Affairs, to the state. According to India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR). The minister’s visit was scheduled to start next Monday,

Furthermore, according to the government official statements, the minister is scheduled to convene multiple sessions of security meetings aimed at assessing the current state of affairs and devising strategies to reinstate stability within the region.