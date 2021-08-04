Raisi Highlights Power of Iran and Venezuela to Confront the US

Ebrahim Raisi highlighted the power of the Islamic Republic and Venezuela to neutralize U.S. plots and advocated for further strengthening ties with Caracas.

"Iran and Venezuela have common interests and common enemies, and we have always shown that, with resistance and wisdom, we can thwart the plots of the U.S. and global imperialism," Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi stressed on Wednesday in a meeting with Venezuelan Sectoral Vice President for Planning Ricardo Menendez.

In this sense, Raisi considered as failed the attempts of the United States to block the development of independent countries such as Iran and Venezuela.

The new Persian president also expressed his determination to establish comprehensive ties with friendly countries, such as Venezuela, a position which, in his opinion, helps to solve the country's problems.

For his part, the Venezuelan deputy minister, after conveying to Raisi a message from President Nicolas Maduro, stressed that "Venezuela's friendship with the Iranian people is unconditional and permanent, and we are determined to make a leap in relations between the two countries," he emphasized.

"With tenacity for the defense of the national sovereignty of their respective peoples, Iran and Venezuela can face U.S. imperialism," a Persian diplomat said.

Menendez, who is in Iran to participate in Raisi's inauguration ceremony on Thursday, also emphasized the need to establish a road map between Tehran and Caracas and expressed his conviction that the two nations can overcome problems such as sanctions through bilateral cooperation.

"The VP for Planning of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, @rmenendezp, held a meeting with the Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Radio and Television, Mohamad Sarafraz."

For more than 70 years, Iran and Venezuela have maintained diplomatic relations in different fields such as energy, science, health, and industry, among others.

Both Venezuela and Iran have been the target of unilateral coercive sanctions imposed by the US. The authorities of both countries have reiterated on multiple occasions that they will continue with their support and bilateral ties as a measure of mutual defense.

On the eve of his inauguration ceremony, Raisi also met with other Latin American representatives, such as Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta, and the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti.

During his meeting with Llorenti on Wednesday, the Iranian president said that strengthening ties between Iran and Latin America could paralyze the U.S., which is conspiring against independent countries.