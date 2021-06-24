Iran and Venezuela to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Last week, President Maduro announced his support to Iran's President-elect stating that his victory guarantees Persian sovereignty and development.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi highlighted their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation to overcome U.S. sanctions against their countries.

“I had a telephone conversation with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We agree to strengthen our ties of brotherhood and cooperation to advance in the joint fight against imperial aggressions against our peoples ”, Maduro tweeted.

Last week, as soon as Raisi won Iran's presidential elections, the Bolivarian leader announced his support to the 61-year-old Judge, stating that his victory guarantees the Persian nation's sovereignty and development.

Since 2020, Iran and Venezuela have worked together to lessen the effects of the U.S. blockade, which prevents both countries from transacting goods and services in global markets, making payments through the international financial system, or acquiring COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.

For years now, human rights defenders, social activists, and political leaders around the world have repeatedly petitioned the U.S. government to immediately suspend its actions against the peoples of Venezuela and Iran. To date, however, the calls of the international community have been ignored.