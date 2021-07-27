Cuban Vaccine Developers in Iran To Advance COVID Collaboration

Persian authorities highlighted the cooperation between Iran and Cuba to produce anti-COVID-19 drugs, in the midst of sanctions imposed by the United States on both countries, informed the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) today.

In its Twitter account, the IFV described as positive the meeting of its director, Dr. Vicente Vérez Bencomo, and the Cuban ambassador in Tehran, Alexis Bandrich, with Abolfaz Amouei, head of the Cuba Friendship Group, and a representative of the Health Commission of the Iranian parliament.

Bandrich shared on his Facebook profile the meeting held the day before between Vérez Bencomo and Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif, in which scientific cooperation in the biotechnological sector and genetic engineering was highlighted, particularly the production of vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cuban expert explained the unique characteristics of the Soberana 02 immunogen, planned to be produced together with the Pasteur Institute of Iran, and thanked the efforts of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic nation to accelerate that process, as part of an agreement signed last January 8 to carry out phase III of the clinical trial.

"#Cuba and #Iran have a long history of collaboration in the biotechnology sector. The agreement between IFV and Pasteur Institute on immunogen against #SARSCoV2 is based on a strategic relationship in the field of research."

HispanTV reported that the IFV director arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a scientific delegation to assess the progress of the vaccine collaboration projects, including those aimed at COVID-19.

The Pasteur Institute and its Cuban counterpart assured that this strategy would have a positive impact on the health of the population of both countries, "targets of pressures and economic sanctions imposed by the United States, which has hindered the fight of the two States against the health crisis," he said.