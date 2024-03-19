Radical Opposition Seeks to Attack Venezuela: President Maduro

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro denounced plans against Venezuela prepared by fugitive from justice Leopoldo Lopez and former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe.

"Leopoldo Lopez met with other terrorists such as Alvaro Uribe. They plan to attack public services in the neighboring states of Zulia with terrorists and paramilitaries," he said, alerting the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) and intelligence agencies.

"We have to defend peace, stability, and security in Venezuela. These terrorists cannot try to disrupt our economic recovery or the democratic celebration we will have with the presidential elections on July 28," he said.

Meanwhile, legislator Diosdado Cabello, who is also the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), recalled that the extremist political opposition maintains a discourse of hatred.

Ha sido una semana bonita de trabajo, unión y reencuentro con el pueblo, tenemos un mismo destino y estamos comprometidos a seguir por el camino del crecimiento de nuestro país, no habrá oligarquía ni apellidos que detengan la convicción de las venezolanas y los venezolanos de a… pic.twitter.com/tY6JDAWxRl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 18, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "It has been a beautiful week of work, unity, and reunion with the people. We have the same destiny and we are committed to continuing towards our country's development. No oligarchy will stop the Venezuelans' conviction. Let's go to the victory of the people!"

"They are on a worldwide campaign to blame President Maduro for whatever happens to Venezuela. That is neither innocent nor casual. They are repetitive and always use the same script," he added.

On Monday, the Venezuelan President also recalled the PSUV congress carried out on Saturday, when he was ratified as a candidate for the presidential elections.

"Five generations of fighters nominated Nicolas, a worker, as a candidate for the elections on July 28. I said, 'I accept the nomination for the presidential candidacy for the period 2025 - 2031'," he said.

¡Logro histórico! Hemos unido al estado Zulia, a través de una tarea estructural y transversal, la meta es avanzar con los planes de limpieza al 2030, por un lago limpio, renacido, y así revertir 100 años de destrucción. Vamos a recuperar el Lago, debemos liberar el agua de la… pic.twitter.com/Tl8ggw2BhL — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 19, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "A historic achievement! We have united the Zulia state through a structural and transversal task. The goal is to advance with the cleanup plans by 2030 so as to achieve a clean and reborn lake and thus reverse 100 years of destruction. We are going to recover the lake. We must free the water from the destruction of savage capitalism. Long live the lake! Long live the communities!"

During his visit to the Zulia state, the Venezuelan president inspected the ecological recovery works of Lake Maracaibo.

"I am committed to a long-term structural plan to gradually recover Lake Maracaibo. We all have to achieve its rebirth because this is not a partisan or political task. This is up to all of us," Maduro said, urging to advance in cleaning with a scientific plan aimed at achieving the full recovery of the lake by 2030.

In the state of Zulia, Maduro inaugurated the new campus of the Bolivarian University of Venezuela, which offers careers such as psychology, communication, agroecology, social management, environmental management, and legal studies.

"This new splendid headquarters is for the youth of Maracaibo," he said on Monday, when he also inaugurated a recreational space for the enjoyment of the population.

"We deliver the first ten hectares of the Ana Maria Campos Park. This is the most beautiful park that could have be given to Zulia. We go for more for Zulia and Venezuela," he expressed.