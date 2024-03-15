President Maduro Condemns Military Restrictions on Nicaragua by Us

"Venezuela ratifies today before the world its unrestricted solidarity support to the people and Government of Nicaragua"

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, condemned the US onslaught against Nicaragua.

Venezuela’s condemnation follows the imposition of "unilateral coercive measures in the area of defense, which seek to affect that State’s ability to guarantee the security and stability of the nation".

In an official statement, "Venezuela ratifies today before the world its unrestricted solidarity support to the people and Government of Nicaragua, and reiterates its deep admiration for the commander President Daniel Ortega, and the vice president, Rosario Murillo".

According to the official statement made by Caracas, "this new expression of imperial arrogance manifests clearly and forcefully the continued contempt of the United States Government against international law and other fundamental principles of peaceful coexistence".

#Comunicado �� El Presidente @NicolasMaduro, condena la nueva arremetida injerencista emprendida por el Gobierno de Estados Unidos contra Nicaragua, al imponer medidas coercitivas unilaterales en materia de defensa, que buscan afectar la capacidad de ese Estado para garantizar la… pic.twitter.com/wpSRtW40bC — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 15, 2024 The text reads: The President NicolasMaduro condemns the new interventionist attack undertaken by the Government of the United States against Nicaragua, by imposing unilateral coercive measures in matters of defense, which seek to affect the capacity of that State to guarantee the security and stability of the nation.

Venezuela’s condemnation follows the recent restriction on the export and import of United States defense goods to or from Nicaragua.

In addition to the sanctions, the United States assured that there will be updates to the International Arms Trafficking Regulations (IATR) regarding Nicaragua.