Venezuelan Government Congrats Putin's Victory In Elections

Venezuela points out the audacity and wisdom with which Russia have been able to overcome the multidimensional attacks that Russia has suffered.

''The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan People, congratulates President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and his political movement for the overwhelming electoral triumph'' says a press release released this afternoon by the Venezuelan FM Yvan Gil.

In the communiqué, Venezuela extends its recognition to the glorious Russian people, for their deep commitment to democracy, expressed in their extraordinary participation in this successful electoral day.

'The unity of the Russian People and the leadership of President Putin are the basis of Russia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as political stability and world security': the congratulatory document highlights.

Venezuela also points out the audacity and wisdom with which the Russian people and government have been able to overcome the multidimensional attacks that Russia has suffered in recent times, ensures that they will continue to do so, ''with the determination and impetus that has characterized them throughout their memorable history.''

The Bolivarian government took advantage of the moment to express its unwavering will to continue working closely in the comprehensive strategic alliance, ''to advance cooperation of mutual benefit.'' Likewise, to continue contributing to the construction of a multicenter and pluripolar world of justice, equality and peace.

The Venezuelan Government and People thus sent their best wishes to re-elected President Vladimir Putin, his entire family and all of Russia, who will surely follow the path of new and historic victories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won the three-day-election on Sunday, after winning 87.34% of the vote according to the 50% vote count, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) announced at the end of the three-day vote.