On Tuesday, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only after a written agreement advocating peace is worked out between both nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never ruled out such a meeting. Still, for making it real, a written document must be generated by the two delegations, the top official said.

Peskov said at a daily briefing session: "Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our president."

The Russian press secretary said that such a meeting is possible only after the document's text is agreed upon.

Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations to finalize a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine late in February following Kiev failure to meet with the Minsk Agreements and the eventual recognition by Russia of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics. Russia's special military operation responded to a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk republics leaders.

Russia has been facing the imposition of many illegal sanctions by the West and its allies worldwide, who have been looking to punish Moscow for its move to Ukraine.