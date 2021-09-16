Putin To Travel to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in 2022 to attend the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Thursday.

"Putin was delighted to accept Xi Jinping’s invitation to the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in Feb. 2022”, Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Tajikistan.

Lavrov also expressed the hope that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again demonstrate their best sporting and human qualities at the next games.

"We are glad to be meeting once again in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Our leaders adopted a special statement on this topic on June 28, 2021, when they praised the historic importance of this treaty and especially its role in forming the modern model of bilateral relations,” added the Russian Foreign Minister.

The Winter Olympics are a sporting event that brings together winter sports competitions, namely those that take place on ice or snow. They have been held every four years since 1924. Until 1992, they were conducted in the same year as the summer olympic games.

The 2022 games will be an international multi-sport event to be held between Feb. 4 and 20, in Beijing, China. These will be the third consecutive Olympic Games held in Asia, after Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020.

After hosting the 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing will become the first city to organize both summer and winter Games, and it will also be the largest one to host the Winter Olympics.