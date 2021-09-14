Putin to Self-Isolate in Connection With COVID-19 Cases

His decision does not affect the intensity of his work: the Russian president will continue his activities via video conferences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he will observe self-isolation for a certain period of time in connection with the COVID-19 cases detected in his entourage.

Putin voiced his decision during a phone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Due to the quarantine, the Russian president will take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, and a joint CSTO-SCO meeting later this week in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe via video link.

"Putin has tested negative and is in good health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin's self-isolation "does not change anything, there is no need to activate any special protocol."

Although Peskov knows who the members of Putin's environment infected with coronavirus are, he avoided mentioning their names.

"Self-isolation does not directly affect the President's work. He simply will not participate in face-to-face activities for a while. But this does not affect the intensity of his work: the President will continue his activities via video conferences," he added.

Regarding the meeting held the day before by Putin with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Peskov pointed out that the meeting was held before the quarantine decision was made.

The Russian president, who was vaccinated with Sputnik V in February, avoided participating in all kinds of face-to-face public events for more than a year and has preferred to hold telematic meetings with representatives of Russian institutions.