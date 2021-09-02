Russia Created New Tests To Identify Lambda and Jota Variants

"We have developed quick tests for detecting specific virus strains, including the latest variants of the Delta and Delta+. Now we have developed [tests for] the Jota and Lambda strains," the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, explained.

The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) announced on Thursday it had created rapid tests to identify the COVID-19 Jota and Lambda variant, the authorities said.

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California https://t.co/TP46EsWuxe pic.twitter.com/hLU4NVOc6q — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 26, 2021

The Lambda variant, first identified in Colombia and spread in Peru, already reached California in the U.S. although the experts remark that the Delta variant could stop it from becoming strong.

“The lambda variant is here, but the delta variant is keeping it under wraps. It’s potentially more vaccine-evasive as well as transmissible but not as transmissible as delta," the infectious disease specialist at the University of California Dr. Peter Chi Hong explained.