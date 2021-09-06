Russia Calls For “Immediate” Release of Guinea President Conde

The coup that took place in Guinea, ousting President Alpha Conde has been widely condemned worldwide. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all demanded the release of the country's president.

Moscow has called for an “immediate” release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, captured by rebel forces on Sunday. Russia called for all political forces in Guinea to refrain from actions that could provoke further violence and "make an effort to achieve a peaceful settlement through negotiations.”

"Moscow opposes any attempts to unconstitutionally change power," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Conde's political immunity should be guaranteed, as the 83-year-old president was shown in recently released photos surrounded by “military rebels,” apparently within the premises of his presidential palace.

Guinean authorities said on Sunday that a group of military rebels led by Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, surrounded and occupied the presidential palace and had placed the president Alpha Conde under arrest. Conde is now serving his third presidential term following the October 2020 election, which the opposition alleged was sabotaged. Conde was able to run for a third time after amending the country's constitution via a national referendum.

In the aftermath of the coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the suspension of the constitution and the closure of Guinea's borders.

"Condemnation both from int. bodies and the US, Russia, #France. The #AfricanUnion has suggested there will be an urgent meeting of the peace and security council" says editor @ArmenGeorgian⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VaYs0iV2UW — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 6, 2021

The rebel group branded itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD) and pledged to ensure "the safety of peaceful citizens as well as their property." CNRD had invited outgoing ministers and top officials to meet Monday, adding in a statement that "any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion" against the group.

The coup has been widely condemned worldwide. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all demanded the release of the country's president.