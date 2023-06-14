Vaccination Campaign Kicks off in Kherson Region

The FMBA chief warned of the need to provide psychological help to the population.

Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia (FMBA), said Thursday that a vaccination campaign has been launched in the Kherson region.

The official said that "vaccines against hepatitis A, dysentery, enteric fever, and the whole group of intestinal infections" have been brought to the region, as well as medicines and dressing materials.

Skvortsova's statements were made at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the occasion, the official said that another truck with vaccines will be sent tomorrow.

According to the FMBA chief, a team of epidemiologists deployed in the region has been taking samples from water supply systems, and preliminary data suggest that "no pathogens have been found."

Noting that the situation is under control, Skvortsova warned of the need to provide psychological help to the population.

On June 6, an attack by the Ukrainian army on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant resulted in the destruction of the Novaya Kakhovka dam. It caused several deaths and led to the evacuation of thousands of people in the Kherson region.

Russia has called the attack on the Kakhovka dam an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces and urged Kiev to take full responsibility for its consequences.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the attack caused damage worth 1.2 billion rubles, or about 14 million dollars.