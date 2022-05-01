Putin Signs Decree To Increase Cybersecurity in Russia

The decree orders the creation of a structure in charge of carrying out essential cybersecurity functions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a decree promoting additional measures to ensure the nation's cybersecurity.

The document published on the official information portal reports that among the new changes will be assigned a deputy head for ensuring information security who will be in charge of detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of cyber attacks as well as responding to them.

The Russian president also decided to create a structure that will be in charge of carrying out essential cybersecurity functions.

As explained, this entity will have the power to make decisions regarding the participation of other entities in the implementation of actions to ensure security in this regard.

Also, as of January 1, 2025, Russia will veto the use of information protection means from unfriendly countries.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, several hacker organizations in the world (some of them mercenary), experts in cybersecurity, carried out multiple attacks against institutions, websites and social network accounts of these entities in the service of Moscow.

An example of this was the cyber-attack by the Anonymous group against the Central Bank of Russia and the one perpetrated by the same group against the Kremlin's website and that of the TASS media.

Earlier, on March 11, it was reported that the American company NortonLifeLock Inc, the developer of Norton antivirus, had suspended sales and user support in Russia. The Czech developer of anti-virus software Avast, in turn, has suspended sales and marketing of its products in Belarus and Russia.