"It is the result of the work of the government, regional teams, businesses and the general spirit of society."

Following a meeting of the Russian State Council on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the role played by the government, business and other economic sectors in contributing to the stability of the country's economy.

Referring to macroeconomic indicators and GDP volume, Putin told the press that "Russia demonstrates much better results than many G20 countries, and consistently proves it."

In this regard, the President brought up the disaster of the Russian economy predicted by many as a result of the sanctions against the country following its special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin said that such a plan has failed and, in contrast, referred to the stability of the Russian labor market and state finances. "This is the result of the work of the government, regional teams, businesses and the general spirit of society," Putin said.

He acknowledged the unity and commitment to working together with which Russia has been able to confront the economic warfare unleashed by the West and European allies.

On this occasion, the Russian President also referred to the economic situation in Europe and the hostile attitude towards Russia. Putin mentioned the nine rounds of sanctions adopted so far by the European Union against the country, as well as the continuing efforts to restrict trade in Russian fossil fuels.

According to Putin, such a policy is nothing but suicide for the bloc's economy, which has led to the current energy crisis in the region. Russia, for its part, remains confident of achieving all its goals, Putin said.