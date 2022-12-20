Lula and Putin Discuss Brazil-Russia Strategic Partnership

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said via Twitter that he had held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his official Twitter account, Lula said Putin "congratulated me on the electoral victory, wished a good government and the strengthening of the relationship between our countries."

According to the Kremlin, "during the telephone conversation with President-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Putin congratulated him on the victory in the elections (...) and wished him success in his state functions."

The Kremlin said that both sides were willing to further strengthen the Brazil-Russia strategic partnership. Lula and Putin expressed their confidence in consolidating "cooperation on the international scene, including within the framework of the BRICS group" (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) said that "Brazil is back, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without hunger and with peace."

Conversei hoje com o presidente russo Vladimir Putin, que me cumprimentou pela vitória eleitoral, desejou um bom governo e o fortalecimento da relação entre nossos países. O Brasil voltou, buscando o diálogo com todos e empenhado na busca de um mundo sem fome e com paz. — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 20, 2022

Lula will assume the presidency on January 1, 2023, and his term will run until 2027.

On October 30, the leftist Lula won the Brazilian presidential elections in the second round, beating the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.