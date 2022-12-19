Russia Warns of Increased US Presence in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia and China will hold joint the "Naval Interaction" exercises in the waters of the Yellow Sea.

On Monday, Russia accused the United States of becoming increasingly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, threatening a direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington.

"After the high-profile fiasco in Afghanistan, the United States is increasingly drawn into a new conflict, not only supporting the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev financially and with weapons, but also increasing its military presence on the ground," Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is a dangerous and short-sighted policy that puts the U.S. and Russia on the verge of a direct clash," she warned, pointing out that Moscow calls on President Joe Biden's administration to soberly assess the situation and not to unleash a spiral of dangerous escalation.

"We hope that they will hear us in Washington, though there is no reason for optimism so far," Zakharova stated.

Reuters reported that Kiev dismissed US diplomat Henry Kissinger's statements on negotiating peace in Ukraine in an attempt to avert a possible World War 3. Kiev slammed his comments as "appeasing the aggressor" and that there could be no compromise involved in ceding territory. pic.twitter.com/T8N0ZD1hHX — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 19, 2022

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its country and China will hold joint the "Naval Interaction" exercises in the waters of the Yellow Sea from Dec. 21 to 27. These drills have been held annually since 2012 and include artillery fire drills, missile launches, and coordinated anti-submarine maneuvers using weapons.

On the Russian side, the Variag cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, and the Aldar Tsydemzhapov and Sovershennyi corvettes will take part. On the Chinese side, two destroyers, two patrol boats, a diesel submarine, and a supply ship will participate.

Planes and helicopters from the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy will also join these maneuvers at the Yellow Sea.