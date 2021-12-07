Virtual Meeting Between Presidents Putin and Biden Concludes

Bilateral relations and the implementation of the Geneva summit agreements were on the agenda.

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the United States, Joe Biden, concluded a meeting on Tuesday held via videoconference that focused on tension over the border conflict in Ukraine, among other issues, the Kremlin reported.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, among the items on the agenda were the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the east, strategic stability and various bilateral issues.

After greeting each other, the heads of state began the virtual meeting, which also addressed regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the Kremlin.

The meeting started at 18:08 pm and was held behind closed doors until 20:10 pm (Moscow time). Later, the Kremlin issued a statement on the meeting between the leaders.

"The predominant topic in the conversation was occupied by the problems related to the internal crisis in Ukraine and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements, which are the undisputed basis for a peaceful settlement," the text refers.

Also, Putin emphasized that the responsibility for the situation in Ukraine "should not rest on Russia's shoulders, as it is NATO that is making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory and is building up its military potential on our borders."

The Executive called for reliable guarantees "excluding NATO expansion in the eastern direction and deployment of offensive strike weapons systems in the states adjacent to Russia."

For its part, the White House released a brief communication in which it holds Russia "responsible" for the situation in Ukraine and warned that it would implement "strong economic and other measures" should Moscow "attack" that nation.

Following the negotiations, Biden plans to discuss their outcome with his European partners and said he would not rule out a face-to-face meeting with the Russian president.

Russia has repeatedly denied that its forces are about to start a conflict and has assured that it is nothing more than a manipulated idea to generate fear.