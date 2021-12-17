Putin Highlights Efficacy of Sputnik V Against Omicron Variant

On Friday, Putin revealed that Sputnik V's efficacy against Omicron is higher than other vaccines and noted that Moscow is ready to supply Sputnik Light to other countries.

President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is higher than others to fight against the new Omicron variant.

"It seems today that our Sputnik V works well and, probably, even better against Omicron than other vaccines used globally," added Putin. He asserted as well that in the coming day that experts will provide the final estimated percentage of Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron.

The Moscow Gamaleya Center studies demonstrated that the Sputnik V vaccine has a high virus neutralizing activity against this new strain of COVID-19.



“Sputnik V is expected to provide long-lasting protection against severe disease by Omicron,” announced the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

QUOTE | Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko: “Based on initial results, Sputnik V vaccine shows good virus neutralization activity against the #Omicron variant, especially on patients revaccinated with the Sputnik Light booster.” pic.twitter.com/6O3XUk51MA — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 17, 2021

According to the RDIF Its is expected that Sputnik V alongside with the Sputnik Light booster shot reach an eighty percent efficacy rating.

"We can even share vaccines we have with other countries, I mean as a booster, including with European countries as well," stated Putin.

"We are ready to provide Sputnik Light to the countries that would like to use it for booster shots. We have got the sufficient volume to share it with other countries," he added.