Putin Discusses Climate Change Issues With Biden's Envoy

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Kerry, who is paying a working visit to Russia from Monday to Thursday, informed Putin of his meetings with Russian officials on various aspects of the international climate agenda.

Putin noted that Russia attaches great significance to the attainment of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and advocates a depoliticized and professional dialogue in this sphere.

The two sides discussed the preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation on environmental protection in the Arctic as now Russia holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council. Putin and Kerry agreed that climate change is one of the areas where Russia and the United States have common interests and similar approaches, according to the Kremlin.

On Wednesday, the European Commission also unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for realizing the European Union's (EU) ambitious target of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030 and to become climate-neutral by 2050.

The massive package of legislative updates, dubbed "Fit for 55," was presented by the EU's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans. The plan is intended to transform the EU economy from dependency on fossil fuels to a world of net-zero emissions, which is expected to effectively end new petrol and diesel vehicle sales by 2035. In addition, from 2026, road transport will be covered by emissions trading, putting a price on pollution, stimulating cleaner fuel use and re-investing in clean technologies.

The key proposals include a tax on aviation fuel, a ten-year tax holiday for low-carbon alternatives and a so-called carbon border tariff, which would require manufacturers from outside the EU to pay more for importing materials like steel and concrete. There are also more ambitious targets for expanding renewable energy with the aim of producing 40 percent of the bloc's energy from wind, wave and solar sources by 2030, as well as a requirement for countries to renovate buildings that are not energy efficient.

A new Social Climate Fund will help citizens mitigate the costs for those most exposed to changes to ensure that the transition is fair. It will provide US$85.4 billion over seven years in funding for the renovation of buildings, access to zero and low-emission mobility, or even income support.

The draft proposals still need to be approved by the bloc's 27 member states and the European Parliament.