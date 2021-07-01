Heatwave in US, Canada Unleash Health Crisis, High Death Toll

At least 486 sudden deaths have been reported in British Columbia over five days according to the province Coroners Service. Moreover, as of Wednesday, Oregon state reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave.

An unprecedented heatwave in Western Canada and the U.S. Northwest is killing hundreds of people as fears of massive fires arise, authorities and experts from both countries warned on Thursday.

"The risks have been understood and known for so long and we have not acted, now we have a very narrow timeline for us to manage the problem," the founder of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group Sir David King said.

June 2021 in #Canada was mostly warmer than average with an anomaly of +1.37C above the 1991-2020 average in 32 stations of reference. It was much warmer than average in the South,while some negative anomalies prevailed in the Hudson Bay area. https://t.co/OvkLJxvNVm — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) July 1, 2021

At least 486 deaths have been reported in British Columbia over five days according to the province Coroners Service. Moreover, as of Wednesday, Oregon state reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave.

On Tuesday the heatwave reached 49.6C in Lytton, British Columbia, surpassing the national record for the third consecutive year. On the other hand, Oregon reported a historical 47°C on Sunday.