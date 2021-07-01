    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Canada

Heatwave in US, Canada Unleash Health Crisis, High Death Toll

  • Oregon reported a historical 47°C on Sunday.

    Oregon reported a historical 47°C on Sunday. | Photo: Twitter/ @NZStuff

Published 1 July 2021
Opinion

At least 486 sudden deaths have been reported in British Columbia over five days according to the province Coroners Service. Moreover, as of Wednesday, Oregon state reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave.

An unprecedented heatwave in Western Canada and the U.S. Northwest is killing hundreds of people as fears of massive fires arise, authorities and experts from both countries warned on Thursday.

RELATED:

Climate Alarm After Unusual Record Heat Wave in Siberia

"The risks have been understood and known for so long and we have not acted, now we have a very narrow timeline for us to manage the problem," the founder of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group Sir David King said.

At least 486 deaths have been reported in British Columbia over five days according to the province Coroners Service. Moreover, as of Wednesday, Oregon state reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave.

On Tuesday the heatwave reached 49.6C in Lytton, British Columbia, surpassing the national record for the third consecutive year. On the other hand, Oregon reported a historical 47°C on Sunday.

Tags

US-Canada Climate change Heatwave

The Guardian, Today
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.