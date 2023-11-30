Puerto Rican Film 'La Pecera' Nominated for the Goya Awards

The Fishbowl portrays the story of a woman fighting cancer on Vieques, an island heavily contaminated by the U.S. Navy's military practices.

On Thursday, filmmaker Glorimar Marrero Sanchez dedicated the nomination of her film "The Fishbowl" (La Pecera) to Puerto Ricans for the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film.

"I receive the Goya Award nomination with great enthusiasm and pride. Ishare it with each person who worked alongside me over the past decade to tell this story," said Marrero Sanchez.

This marks the first time that Puerto Rico has achieved a nomination for the highest accolade presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain.

"It's an achievement I dedicate to the people of Vieques and Puerto Rico, whose stories will continue to inspire my work," assured the filmmaker, referring to the residents of the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, where the film's story unfolds.

“Here the people die in Vieques, they let us die”.



Vieques is an island that’s part of Puerto Rico. It doesn’t have a hospital (yes, in 2023). The cancer rate in Vieques is 27% higher than in Puerto Rico due to contamination by the U.S. Navy. Let that sink in. https://t.co/73qVLizyGg — Almarely L. Berríos-Negrón, MS (@heyitsalma) October 15, 2023

This co-production between Puerto Rico and Spain tells the story of a woman whose cancer has entered the metastatic stage, returning to her native island of Vieques to reclaim the freedom to decide her final destiny.

The plot explores grief and also the ravages in Vieques caused by the decades-long presence of the U.S. Navy, which conducted military practices, contaminating parts of the territory.

The director will attend the next Goya Awards gala on February 10, 2024, taking place in the Spanish city of Valladolid.

The other nominees for Best Ibero-American Film are "Infinite Memory" by Maite Alberdi (Chile), "Puan" by Maria Alche and Benjamin Naishtat (Argentina), "Simon" by Diego Vicentini (Venezuela), and "Living Soul" by Cristèle Alves Meira (Portugal).

'La pecera,' which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, also competes as the Best Latin American Film at the Spanish Forque Awards, making it the first Puerto Rican film to receive this nomination.

The film features Isel Rodriguez, Modesto Lacen, Magali Carrasquillo, Maximiliano Rivas, Anamin Santiago, and Georgina Borri.