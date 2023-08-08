A special highlight of the festival is the Industry Day, a space for exchanges between filmmakers and creators with film and television professionals. According to statements to the press, Soledad Salfate, Chilean editor, editor and teacher who has worked on feature films such as "Una Mujer Fantástica - A Fantastic Woman", will be present this year.

The 14th edition of the Puerto Rico Film Festival (PRFF) begins on the Caribbean island, with a wide range of Puerto Rican and international films. The event is announced by its organizers as a space to enjoy the best world premieres and more than twenty short films, documentaries and feature films. The opening conference was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC).

The festival will be held from August 16 to 20, 2023 in Mayaguez, and announces as one of its biggest attractions the premiere of the nationally produced film "Blue Beetle," by Puerto Rican director Ángel Manuel Soto, which can be seen during the opening gala of the event on August 16 at the Yagüez theater in Mayagüez

"We are extremely happy that this film will be premiered at our festival before it opens in movie theaters in Puerto Rico. We are proud to have a film of this world caliber, a Warner Brothers film and the DC Comics saga," said Lester Rive, president of the PRFF.

Puerto Rico Film Festival is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009. It has become an educational exchange center for universities, schools and the community in general.

Also, from the Puerto Rican filmography, “La Pecera - The Fishbowl” is expected with Isel Rodríguez, Modesto Lacen, Magali Carrasquillo and Maximiliano Rivas as the protagonists. Under the direction of Glorimar Marrero Sánchez, the film was presented at the Sundance Festival 2023 and this time it will be in the official national selection of the PRFF.

The documentary "Wilkins: His Madness and Glory," which also reveals the singer as director, is also expected to be present at the premiere.

A special highlight of the festival is the Industry Day, a space for exchanges between filmmakers and creators with film and television professionals. According to statements to the press, Soledad Salfate, Chilean editor, editor and teacher who has worked on feature films such as "Una Mujer Fantástica - A Fantastic Woman," will be present this year.

Other renowned guests at the Puerto Rico Film Festival include Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzman from the series "Wednesday" and U.S. actor Mathew Modine, star of "Stranger Things", and the Puerto Rico Film Festival will also dedicate a space for a tribute to Puerto Rican leading actress Georgina Borri.

Another important announcement for this edition of the festival is the launch of "La Tropical" beer created by the Brewery of Puerto Rico especially for the Puerto Rico Film Festival. "This beer was inspired by "La Tropical Film Company", the first Puerto Rican film production company and the first film with sound made in Puerto Rico, said Ariana Rivera, brand manager of Del Oeste Brand of Puerto Rico Brewery.