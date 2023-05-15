Calls Are Open for the Durban Filmmart 2023

This year's thematic programme will focus on champions of initiatives in the film industry, reflecting on the vision of a future-forward African Star System.

The leading event of the African film industry, the Durban FilmMart (DFM), will return for its 14th edition under the theme "African Constellations, a Celebration of the Rich Diversity of the African Film Industry" from 21-24 July 2023 in Durban.

DFM invites participants to a 4-day in-person industry programme, an important milestone in the digital transformation. This year's thematic programme will focus on champions of initiatives in the film industry, reflecting on the vision of a future-forward African Star System for current and future professionals.

The Durban FilmMart Institute is the business hub of the African film industry in the world, where professionals and products are globally competitive and recognised.

Its mission is to provide relevant and effective programmes and services to promote, support and facilitate investment in the African film industry.

"The extensive programme aims to reach out to and bring together seasoned and emerging film professionals and the broader film community, which we believe will ignite a spark for new film concepts and great ideas that will push the film industry into new dimensions of filmmaking," said Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI).

African Film Lovers Season 2 returns with an episode on all things cultural programming from curating conversations and panels and for festivals. Our special guest is Durban Filmmart cultural curator and programmer: Mitchell Harper.



Listen Here: https://t.co/Vz1l1wxXB9 pic.twitter.com/hLmCHC5JyB — afriquanfilm (@afriquanfilm) February 9, 2023

As part of the industry programme at the 14th DFM, the Pitch and Finance Forum will feature 20 live-action projects and 8 animation projects in development.

The industry programme will include masterclasses, panel discussions and roundtables under the following areas - DFM Conversations and Masterclasses, Durban Does Docs, Animation@DFM, Talking Cents and SA in Focus.

The Durban FilmMart Institute's values of inclusion, diversity and accessibility are reflected in the various sessions on offer, including those on Women in Film, Africa in Diaspora, the relationship between the Global South and the Global North, and South-South Partnerships.

Early registration for physical participation is open until the end of June. To take part in this event it is necessary to submit an application.