Puebla Group To Accompany As Observer Ecuador's Runoff Election

On Friday, the Puebla Group confirmed the presence of an observer mission of the group in Ecuador to accompany the second round of presidential elections scheduled for Sunday, April 11.

The team is headed by Spanish jurist Baltasar Garzon and includes Colombian congressperson Maria Jose Pizarro and a Spanish Congress of Deputies, Gerardo Pisarello.

According to advances of the space formed by Ibero-American leaders, the mission will develop an intense schedule of meetings with members of the National Electoral Council and the Contentious Electoral Tribunal, and different social and political organizations in Ecuador.

Desde el inicio del proceso electoral, el @cnegobec ha promovido una gestión de puertas abiertas. Recibo a los observadores del Grupo de Puebla (@ProgresaLatam) y su jefe de Misión, Baltasar Garzón, para dialogar sobre la #SegundaVueltaEc y la garantía de transparencia. pic.twitter.com/bd24nMf8nb — Diana Atamaint (@DianaAtamaint) April 9, 2021

"Since the beginning of the electoral process, the @cnegobec has promoted open-door management. I welcome observers from the Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam) and its Chief of Mission, Baltasar Garzón, to dialogue about the #SecondTurnEc and the guarantee of transparency."

Likewise, the Group assured that through the oversight, the Puebla Group and the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (CLAJUD) would support the elections, convinced that respect for the law and institutionalism is the only way to sustain democracy and guarantee the independence and the best possible performance in the electoral function.

Human rights campaigner Fidel Narvaez sets out why Ecuador's election is so important.



Like in Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia, democracy is being undermined to attack the progressive candidate. We must show our solidarity as the country heads to the polls on Sunday ���� pic.twitter.com/evrjBSZANB — Labour Friends of Progressive Latin America (@labourfplam) April 9, 2021

'The Puebla Group and CLAJUD reaffirm their commitment to Human Rights and social justice and express their confidence that this electoral process will be fundamental for the consolidation of democracy in Ecuador and throughout Latin America,' they concluded.

The delegation is part of the observation teams authorized to accompany the day at the polls, to which 13,99,150 voters are summoned to define the next president and vice president between the binomials Andres Arauz-Carlos Rabascall (Union for Hope) and Guillermo Lasso-Alfredo Borrero (CREO-Social Christian Party).