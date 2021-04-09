Ecuador Kicks Off Presidential Run-off With Inmates Early Vote

As of Friday morning, authorities also kicked off voting day for 653 members of the "Home Vote" program, which is focused on the elderly and disabled people.

Over 8,300 Ecuadorian prisoners on Thursday voted early ahead of the run-off election that will take place next Sunday.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) installed 70 ballot boxes in 39 penitentiary centers nationwide. Over 800 police officers watched over the process.

"Citizens who commit crimes do not lose their right to vote. They will also decide on the country's future," CNE President Diana Atamaint said and reported that 7,862 of the voting prisoners are men and 445 are women.

As of Friday morning, the CNE also kicked off voting day for 653 members of the "Home Vote" program, which is focused on the elderly and disabled people.

"The CNE's response [to claims of possible fraud] did not inspire confidence."



We sat down with @LeonardoEFA who is in Quito with @codepink to talk about his concerns as an electoral observer ahead of Sunday's election. #Elecciones2021Ec pic.twitter.com/Y4TU8Qbgbb — Ecuador On Q (@Ecuador_On_Q) April 9, 2021

"Our goal is to ensure that all citizens can vote without restrictions, and with the health measures needed to avoid contagion," Atamaint added. Ecuador will impose "electoral silence" on Friday so the media cannot broadcast propaganda, opinions, or images that may induce any electoral preference. The leftist Union for Hope Alliance (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz, who won the first round of elections held on Feb. 7, leads Ecuadorians' voting intentions, according to polls published previously.