Ecuador's Presidential Candidate Lasso Denounced for Tax Fraud

The complainants pointed out that the banker failed to comply with his tax obligations because he presented a lower net worth than he actually owns.

Lawmakers from the province of Manabi filed a complaint against Creating Opportunities (CREO) party candidate Guillermo Lasso for alleged tax fraud before the provincial Prosecutor's Office.

"We went all the way to the Prosecutor's Office to file the complaint... We cannot allow them to make a mockery of our province," lawmaker Lenin Barreto tweeted.

Their accusation includes a complaint against the Internal Revenue Service (SRI) Director Marisol Andrade for alleged complicity in this crime.

The complainants indicate that the millionaire banker would have failed to comply with his tax obligations because in his 2016 tax return he presented a lower net worth than he actually owns.

This Sunday, Ecuador elect it’s new president Arauz and kick out the imf and the USA! https://t.co/EBxUnysMAt — Carlos fragas (@FragasCarlos) April 6, 2021

By doing so, the right-wing politician managed to reduce the payment of a special contribution that the Ecuadorian state established to help the people affected by the earthquake that hit Manabi on April 16, 2016.

According to the Ecuadorian Criminal Code, tax fraud occurs when a person "simulates, hides, omits, misrepresents, or deceives during the determination of tax obligations". This crime is punishable with a prison term of up to seven years.

Recently, international and local outlets also revealed that the CREO candidate is linked to hiding assets in tax havens. On April 11, however, Lasso will try to defeat the Union for Hope (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz, a young leftist economist who leads the polls of electoral preferences.