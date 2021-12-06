Puebla Group Rejects Death Threat To Colombian Politicians

The paramilitary group Black Eagle threatened 20 politicians, among whom are Senator Victoria Sandino (Comunes Party) and lawmaker Maria Pizarro (Decent Party).

On Sunday, the Puebla Group expressed its solidarity with Colombian journalists and left-wing lawmakers, presidential candidates, and social leaders, whom the Black Eagles paramilitary group threatened to kill.

"We demand guarantees for these citizens’ life and political participation. The international community is looking to fight for them," the Puebla Group stressed and urged paramilitary groups to respect the 2016 Peace Agreement, which the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed.

The Black Eagle threatened 20 politicians, including former lawmaker Alirio Uribe (Democratic Pole), Senator Victoria Sandino (Comunes Party), councilor Heidi Sanchez (Human Colombia), and lawmaker Maria Pizarro (Decent Party).

"The threat against us reflects the prevailing impunity for paramilitary actions in our country," Sanchez stressed and demanded that the Attorney General’s Office identify and prosecute those responsible for this crime.



One of the World Worst #Capitalistmassacre On 6 Dec 1928 the banana massacre took place, Colombia, when Capitalist killed up to 2,000 striking workers of the United Fruit Co and their wives and children who were fighting for a day off per week and pay in money rather than coupons pic.twitter.com/0N9CSnymEy — CPI(M) Puducherry ☭ (@pycpim) December 6, 2021

Early this year, the Black Eagle also threatened Bogota Councillor for the Green Alliance Party Julian Rodriguez, journalist German Calvo, and their relatives.

“Their heads will be the first to roll as an example for the rest. We continue the civic and patriotic work of cleaning our homeland of leftist garbage, environmentalists, and human rights defenders," the paramilitaries alleged.

So far this year, paramilitary groups have murdered 160 social leaders and offered a US$252 reward for killing Indigenous leaders of the Cauca department, in which huge protest against violence took place.