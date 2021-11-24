5 Years Later, Cuba Confirms Commitment to Peace in Colombia

President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba has been, is and will always be a country of peace, and a brother of Colombia, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Final Agreement between the government of that South American country and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP).

During the official event held on that date, the president urged, in a video broadcast on Wednesday from the Palace of the Revolution, to fully comply with the agreement and to take more effective measures to guarantee the protection of the lives of former guerrillas, social leaders and human rights defenders.

Cuba's position in relation to the Colombian internal armed conflict is principled and widely recognized. Cuba has supported the initiatives that have been presented for a negotiated political solution and will continue to do so, said the Head of State, in an intervention published by the Presidency's website.

He also described the signing of this pact in Havana as an event of great transcendence, which was received with rejoicing both in Colombia and in the international community, for its impact on the reduction of violence and as a new example that peace through dialogue is possible.

Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, expressed that the search for peace in Colombia must be a priority for this nation and those efforts must have the support of the rest of the countries in the region and other latitudes.

Hoy se conmemora el V Aniversario de la firma del Acuerdo de Paz entre el Estado Colombiano y las FARC-EP. Reitero el compromiso de Cuba con la búsqueda de la paz para ese hermano pueblo y la importancia del cumplimiento integral de lo pactado #5AñosPorLaPaz — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 24, 2021

"Today marks the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the FARC-EP. I reiterate Cuba's commitment to the search for peace for that brotherly people and the importance of full compliance with the agreement."

In his Twitter account, he reiterated Cuba's commitment to search for peace for that brotherly people and the importance of full compliance with the agreement.

The Final Agreement for the Termination of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace, between the Colombian State and the FARC-EP, took place in November 2016, after more than four years of negotiations.