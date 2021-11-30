New Peace Risk Monitoring Platform Launched in Colombia

The Risk Monitoring Mechanism of the Integral System for Peace will alert on human rights violations by peace actors.

The Integral System for Peace in Colombia, which includes the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the Truth Commission, and the Unit for the Search for Disappeared Persons (UBPD), launched the Unified Risk Monitoring this Tuesday Mechanism of the Integral System for Peace.

The presentation of this technological tool, which the Investigation and Accusation Unit of the JEP will be in charge of, took place at 11:00 am local time in San Jacinto, department of Bolivar (north).

This digital platform is expected to help alert civil society and authorities about possible violations of the rights to life, physical integrity, liberty and other rights of individuals and organizations participating in peace processes.

According to the JEP, the mechanism will make it possible to visualize security incidents that affect victims, as with former combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) and social leaders.

In a statement to reporters on the presentation of the Unified Monitoring Mechanism, the JEP recalled that since the signing of the Peace Agreement (November 2016), a total of 326 former FARC-EP combatants and 1,026 social leaders had been killed.

The entity specified that 26 percent of these victims of selective political violence belonged to organizations participating in the Integral System for Peace.

The launching of the Unified Monitoring Mechanism was attended by social leaders from the Montes de María region, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Verification Mission, among other organizations.

The Unified Monitoring Mechanism will cover the entire country, although it will emphasize certain territories.

Este martes 30 de noviembre, a las 11 a.m., el Sistema Integral para la Paz (#JEP, @ComisionVerdadC y @UBPDcolombia) lanzará el Mecanismo unificado de Monitoreo de Riesgos en San Jacinto (Bolívar).

��Comunicado: https://t.co/npmQfW2Pw1 pic.twitter.com/rn1xRYoiml — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) November 30, 2021

"This Tuesday, November 30, at 11 am, the Integral System for Peace (#JEP, @ComisionVerdadC y @UBPDcolombia ) will launch the Unified Risk Monitoring Mechanism in San Jacinto (Bolivar).

Communicado: https://bit.ly/3d0R5u4"

Among them are the 107 municipalities where the JEP's macro-case prioritization and the UBPD's regional search plans coincide.

Also, 369 social organizations and human rights defenders linked to the Truth Houses, belonging to the Truth Commission (CEV), will be protagonists.

In addition, priority will be given to the 62 municipalities of the National Integral Program for the Substitution of Illicit Crops and those where 171 Development Programs with a Territorial Approach are being implemented.

The information processed by the technological tool will come from the daily monitoring of 160 media outlets and 372 Twitter accounts of human rights organizations.

In addition, it will take data from early warnings issued by the Ombudsman's Office and information given by State entities and multilateral organizations interested in the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Internet users will be able to access the digital platform and consult daily monitoring bulletins, periodic reports, thematic reports, and risk and judicial reports for the adoption, implementation and evaluation of precautionary protection measures.