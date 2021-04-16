Puebla Group Celebrates Restitution of Lula's Political Rights

The Puebla Group celebrated Friday the ratification of the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) to annul all the convictions against former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva in the context of the so-called Operation Car Wash.

"The decision of the STF plenary adds to that of the Second Chamber of the Court that had already recognized the politicized and biased action of the then judge Sérgio Moro to convict Lula," stressed in a statement that progressive alliance, which brings together political personalities from 17 countries.

The Group emphasized that with this decision, the former Brazilian president recovers his political rights and will be able, if he so wishes, to be a candidate in the next presidential elections in 2022.

"Although late, they reestablish a historical truth that Lula was the victim of a judicial persecution, of a lawfare process (judicial war) and of the arbitrariness of the State, which acted deliberately to prevent him from running for president in the 2018 presidential elections," the statement added.

Likewise, the Group added that the recent actions against Lula since 2014, when the political-judicial operation began, were always on political, economic, and geopolitical grounds, disguised as the fight against corruption, and which installed the ultra-right-wing Jair Bolsonaro in the presidency.

The alliance considered that the judicial persecution against the Workers' Party (PT) leader was part of a process of deconstruction of the image of progressive governments in Brazil, which had already begun with an unaccountable coup against Dilma Rousseff.

�� Grupo de Puebla celebra la restitución de los derechos políticos de Lulahttps://t.co/phQflRoIfQ — Grupo de Puebla (@ProgresaLatam) April 16, 2021

"For this reason, the return of Lula to Brazilian public life, with all his rights established, is a victory for democracy and the rule of law," the text points out.

Finally, the group, which brings together two incumbent presidents, several former governors, former foreign ministers, and parliamentarians, expressed its confidence that this resolution is the starting point of a process of accountability for the political and economic damages arising from an illegitimate investigation.

"As an organization of [leaders from] Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain, we will continue our arduous struggle, denouncing and fighting the judicial war in Brazil and the region," concludes the communiqué.