Bolsonaro Is Guilty of a Genocide in Brazil, Lula Holds

During an interview with the German outlet Der Spiegel, Brazil’s former President Lula da Silva called his country’s epidemiological situation "the greatest genocide in our history" and blamed President Jair Bolsonaro for what happens.

"On Tuesday 3,158 people died in Brazil as a result of COVID-19. It is the greatest genocide in our history," Lula said, adding that Bolsonaro did not take the seriousness of the pandemic seriously and lied to citizens.

"If he had any greatness, he would have already apologized to the relatives of over 300,000 people killed by COVID-19. He is responsible for what happened", Lula recalled and stressed that Brazil should no longer be governed by Bolsonaro.

This week, Brazil surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths per day as a result of a collapse of its health system, which is clearly expressed in the shortage of medicines, oxygen, and beds in intensive care units.

Faced with the pressure of circumstances, the far-right President is now seeking to coordinate actions with subnational governments. A few weeks ago, however, Bolsonaro had filed a lawsuit before judges to prevent the "tyrannical" subnational authorities from maintaining epidemiological measures in their territories.

Rodrigo Pilha está preso desde o último dia 18, quando estendeu uma faixa com "Bolsonaro Genocida" na Esplanada dos Ministérios. #LiberdadeParaPilha #DitaduraNuncaMais pic.twitter.com/LfpjH820rh — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) March 26, 2021

The meme reads, "Rodrigo Pilha has been in prison since March 18 when he spread a banner reading 'Bolsonaro Genocida' at the Ministries Square. Freedom for Pilha. Dictatorship never again."

Lula will be able to participate in the 2022 presidential elections after the Supreme Court annulled the convictions against him, which were part of a lawfare that the Brazilian far-right organized to leave the Workers' Party leader out of the 2018 elections so as to facilitate the triumph of Captain Bolsonaro.

In this regard, the German outlet recalled that the Supreme Court issued on Tuesday a pronouncement highlighting that former judge Sergio Moro did not act with "impartiality" in one of the trials against Lula da Silva.

"There was a pact between justice and some media to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office and prevent my candidacy for the 2018 elections," Lula said and recalled that he remained in prison for 18 months due to false accusations.

