Columbia University Students Continue Pro-palestinian Claims

Students and faculty have set up camp outside the campus of Columbia University in the United States. Protesters demand the reinstatement of students and teachers suspended last week.

Dozens of students and other left-wing activists are housed at the prestigious institution in tents, this has been considered illegal and even criminal by the campus management of both Columbia and other high schools.

Despite the persistence of the demonstrators, the arrests have been visible. On Thursday alone, a police operation arrested some 110 protesters, including the daughter of Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Isra Hirsi.

Despite police brutality, far from diminishing protests have increased and people have become involved beyond university life.

Columbia University is witnessing a powerful moment: a MASSIVE faculty walkout in solidarity with students advocating for Palestine.pic.twitter.com/bjwgp1HTlf — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 22, 2024

On the other hand, many of the arrested students have been released and returned to the protest area.

The Protestants reiterate their permanence and claim that this is not for them is for the almost 35 thousand murdered by the Israeli regime.

In other student centers, young people have raised their voices calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza which has reached its 199th day, ending with the sad toll of 34,151 dead and 77,084 injured.