Protesters Block Bridge Between Peru and Bolivia

On Tuesday, the indigenous peoples, workers and educators of the Puno region again blocked the bridge between Peru and Bolivia in rejection of the attacks suffered by Aymara women on July 19 during the 'National March'.

They also demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the calling of general elections, and the establishment of a Constituent Assembly.

Over the last week, the citizens have blocked off this bridge four times using stones, tires, and metal structures. In this way, the residents seek to prevent the passage of vehicles.

The Peruvian Education Workers' Single Union (SUTEP) and other social organizations confirmed they will join a "dry strike" that will take place from July 27 to 29.

Demonstrators in Peru's Lima have clashed with the police forces during protests against the government of Dina Boluarte pic.twitter.com/Eo73vEBaCb — RT (@RT_com) July 23, 2023

“This government violates our rights and massacred our brothers who traveled to Lima for the national march. We repudiate these acts of violence and demand Boluarte's resignation,” a protester told the newspaper La Republica.

"The National Unitary Coordination of Struggle of Peru (CNULP) announced peaceful mobilizations throughout the country and invited citizens to join them," the Wayka community newspaper reported.

"Until they all go" is one of the slogans that Peruvians will use to demonstrate against Boluarte and Congress for the next week.